Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.80 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $267.95 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $14.43 or 0.00038710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,269.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.01147600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00481434 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002047 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007180 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

