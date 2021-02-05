Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches Market Cap of $289,679.24

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $289,679.24 and approximately $432.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.86 or 1.00012286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 260,306,032 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

