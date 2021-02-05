Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) Shares Gap Down to $210.00

Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $210.00, but opened at $195.00. Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 9,069 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £7.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01.

About Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, India, South Africa, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

