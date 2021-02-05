Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $388.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.65.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $267.39 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.