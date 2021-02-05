BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 907,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after acquiring an additional 605,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.