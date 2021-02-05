Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,871 shares of company stock worth $19,959,265. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

TECH opened at $386.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $399.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.