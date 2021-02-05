BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BBL opened at $55.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BHP Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after acquiring an additional 183,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BHP Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.