Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 266,882 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $9,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

