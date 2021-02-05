Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

