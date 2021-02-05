Berenberg Bank Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $77.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of CTSH opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

