Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.82 ($119.79).

ETR RHM opened at €89.94 ($105.81) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.49. Rheinmetall AG has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -215.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

