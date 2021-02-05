Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

NYSE:BHE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,052. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $994.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1,376.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.