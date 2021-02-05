BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $8,550.00 on Friday. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $8,158.56 and a twelve month high of $8,550.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8,550.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,148.74.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

