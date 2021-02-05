Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $681.43 or 0.01836687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $49.06 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00202829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

