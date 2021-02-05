Beacon Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX)

Beacon Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) stock opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of C$88.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$12.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

