Beacon Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altura Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Beacon Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

ATU opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. Altura Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.34.

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

