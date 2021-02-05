BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 43,229 Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,229 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.18% of QEP Resources worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QEP. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in QEP Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 5.24. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

