BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ opened at $143.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.79. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

