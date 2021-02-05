BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Landstar System by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

