BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 397.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $81.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

