BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 257.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

