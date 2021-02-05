BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

