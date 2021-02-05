BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Catalent by 3,945.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Catalent by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Catalent by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

