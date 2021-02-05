Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAMXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

