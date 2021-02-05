Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 722 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $14,461.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,999,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,165,538.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 47,862 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,047,220.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $444,982.20.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,443,591.36.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $451,750.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $198,037.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00.

Shares of HGEN traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 2,469,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,294. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.