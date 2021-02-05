Barrington Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

