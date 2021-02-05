Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$28.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.42 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw bought 53,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

