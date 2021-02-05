Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

BBDC stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $440.29 million, a P/E ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Barings BDC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

