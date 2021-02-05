Barclays Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $206.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $196.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.47.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

