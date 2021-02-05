Barclays Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $56.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

