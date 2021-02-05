Barclays Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,450.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $1,479.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,425.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,301.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.