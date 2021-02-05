Barbara Weber Sells 5,336 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $49.23 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 226.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 60.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

