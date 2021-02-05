Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNKXF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNKXF opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Bankia has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

