Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BPHLF stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and solutions to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.