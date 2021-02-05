Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BPHLF stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
