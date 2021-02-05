Bank of America Upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to “Buy”

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

NYSE:MAN opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

