BancorpSouth Bank to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BXS. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.96 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 335,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

