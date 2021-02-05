Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

