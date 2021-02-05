Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $20.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

