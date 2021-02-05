Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $73,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Santander downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BBAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 287,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $268.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.