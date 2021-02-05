Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,746. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

NYSE:WORK opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

