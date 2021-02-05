Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

