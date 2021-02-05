Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Trading Up 16.2%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s stock price was up 16.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 5,121,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,131% from the average daily volume of 416,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

