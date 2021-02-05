Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $89.45. 80,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Ball alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,319.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.