Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €238.00 Price Target

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) received a €238.00 ($280.00) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde plc (LIN.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €232.37 ($273.37).

Shares of LIN stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, hitting €210.00 ($247.06). The company had a trading volume of 820,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €211.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €208.18. Linde plc has a one year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a one year high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

