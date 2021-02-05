B. Riley Raises Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target to $3.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($14.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AHT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.22.
Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
