B. Riley Raises Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target to $3.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($14.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AHT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

