B. Riley Increases TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target to $21.00

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

TSC opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

