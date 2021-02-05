B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

