Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of AYALY opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. Ayala has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

