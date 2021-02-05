Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NYSE:AX opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

