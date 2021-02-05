Axos Financial, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Axos Financial stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

